Kwara NUT condemns govt’s silence on demands

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Kwara State has called on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to respond to the long-standing welfare and salary concerns of teachers in the state, some of which reportedly date back to 2023.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the governor and signed by the union’s chairman and secretary, Comrade Yusuf Wahab Agboola and Moni Mike Itua respectively, the NUT expressed frustration over what it described as the government’s persistent silence, despite repeated reminders and diplomatic engagement from the union’s leadership. The letter, titled “Government’s Unending Silence on Kwara Teachers’ Pending Demands: Final Reminder”, warned that the patience of teachers in the state was “becoming very inelastic,” urging the administration to act swiftly to avert a looming crisis in the education sector.

The union highlighted several unresolved matters, including the non-implementation of the 27.5% Teachers Specific Allowance (TSA) for TRCN-certified teachers under SUBEB and TESCOM on CONKWESS 1, as well as a 21% allowance for non-certified teachers on CONKWESS 2. They also noted the state government’s failure to provide financial backing for the 2023 and 2024 promotions of TESCOM teachers, despite promotion letters having been issued.

Equally concerning to the union was the non-adoption of the national retirement policy allowing teachers to serve up to 65 years of age or 40 years of service—a policy already implemented by over 21 states and the FCT. The NUT further criticised the government for failing to pay the June 2023 stipends due to teachers who worked additional days compared to their civil service counterparts, as well as the deliberate exclusion of teachers from the N10,000 palliative paid to other workers in November 2023.

While acknowledging the state government’s achievements in some areas of education, the union emphasised that the unresolved issues remained “highly vexatious” to teachers. They therefore urged the governor to treat the letter with urgency, warning that inaction could plunge the education sector into an industrial dispute.

“As usual, please accept our highest regards,” the letter concluded.

NIGERIA TRIBUNE