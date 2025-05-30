I didn’t rubbish Senator Musa, Akpabio clarifies

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has stated that at no time did he attempt to embarrass the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, during plenary.

Senator Akpabio made this clarification in a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

His response followed a trending video showing Senator Musa, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, attempting to define the word “harmonise.”

Checks revealed that the viral video was recorded during the Senate plenary on Wednesday when Senator Musa presented the harmonised report of the Senate Committee on Finance on the Tax Reform Bills.

Further checks showed that Senator Musa took his seat following a Point of Order raised by one of his colleagues, Senator Abdul Ningi.

In his statement titled “Clarification on Misleading Reports Regarding Senate Proceedings,” the Senate President dismissed suggestions that the Niger East lawmaker was unable to define the word “harmonised.”

Senator Akpabio described Senator Musa as an asset to the 10th National Assembly, noting that he “has been instrumental in leading key legislative efforts, both as Chairman of the Joint Committee on Finance and particularly as Chairman of the Conference Committee that successfully worked through all legislative processes and harmonised the Tax Reform Bills—a legislative milestone widely commended by both chambers and stakeholders.”

His statement read: “My attention has been drawn to reports circulating across social media platforms and online blogs, particularly Linda Ikeji’s Blog, which falsely suggest that Senator Sani Musa was ‘rubbished’ during a recent Senate plenary for allegedly failing to define the word ‘harmonised.’

Let me make it clear: no such incident occurred. Senator Musa was neither embarrassed nor unable to respond. At the time he was called upon, a Point of Order was raised by Senator Abdul Ningi, which, in accordance with our rules, required immediate procedural attention. The session continued without any breach of decorum.

I also wish to highlight that Senator Sani Musa has been instrumental in leading key legislative efforts, both as Chairman of the Joint Committee on Finance and particularly as Chairman of the Conference Committee that successfully worked through all legislative processes and harmonised the Tax Reform Bills—a legislative milestone widely commended by both chambers and stakeholders.

The Nigerian Senate operates on the principles of respect, order, and integrity. While public engagement is welcome, it is essential that commentary, especially from influential media platforms, is grounded in fact—not sensationalism.

I urge all media outlets to uphold the standards of responsible journalism in their coverage of the National Assembly and its members.”

