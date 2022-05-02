Kwara muslims mark eid-el-fitr amid tight security

Security operatives, including officials of the Military, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday, mounted tight security in and around Illorin eid praying ground as Muslims marked the end of the Ramadan fast.

It is recalled that the state police command had on Friday banned any form of praise-singing and political campaigns at the Eid praying ground, apparently to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the security personnel arrived in large numbers at the praying ground and its environs, controlling vehicular movement and guiding the faithful to the praying ground.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, members of his cabinet, among other political and business dignitaries attended the prayer session.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and his high chiefs were also at the prayer ground, while the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu, led the two-rakah prayer.

In his Sallah message, Governor Abdulrazaq congratulated Muslims on the completion of the Ramadan fast which ultimately heralded the Eid-el-Fitr.





The governor described the days and nights of the month as ones like no other during which the Muslims proudly competed to outdo one another in good deeds.

“I congratulate our Muslim brethren, and especially the leader of the faithful in Kwara State, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. It is my prayer to Almighty Allah to accept it as a worthy act of worship, accept all our supplications in and after Ramadan, set our country on the path of improved security and greatness, grant us the grace to observe many more of Ramadan in good health and best of faith and reward us with Al-Jannah Firdaus,” AbdulRazaq said.

“I also commend everyone, including the political class, to carry on the message and spirit of Ramadan even after its completion. Ultimately, power belongs to God and He gives whomsoever He so wishes,” he said.

