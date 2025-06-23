Kwara govt flags off 2025 maternal, child health week

Kwara State Government, on Monday, flagged off the Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health (MNCH) week at the Amoyo Primary School, Ifelodun local government area, with a call for improved maternal and child healthcare through routine immunisation and community health education.

The week-long programme, coordinated by the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, aims to provide essential healthcare services to mothers and children, just as the state government debunked common myths around immunisation.

Speaking at the event, the state coordinator for Community Based Health Workers at the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Adeniran Ayodeji Adebayo, said that the MNCH week was designed to improve the health outcomes of pregnant women and children under-five.

“This programme is specifically for our children and mothers”, he said, adding, “We all know that health is wealth. If we want our children to be healthy, we must begin early — and that starts with immunisation. It is free, safe, and one of the most cost-effective ways to prevent disease and save lives”.

Dr. Adeniran, who addressed public misconceptions around immunization, said that fears of population control are unfounded.

“Some say vaccines are used to reduce population, but that’s simply a rumour. I remember classmates who were victims of polio, but today such cases are rare. Immunization has changed that. Our population is still growing, the facts speak for themselves”.

He also highlighted the role of key health partners in the state’s immunization efforts, while he acknowledged the UNICEF, WHO, ANRIN, and the Child Nutrition Fund for their continued support through funding, manpower, data tools, and community mobilization.

“UNICEF supports us with funding and community mobilisation”, Dr. Adeniran said. “WHO provides data tools and servers, while ANRIN and the Child Nutrition Fund assist with manpower and advocacy through traditional institutions”, he said.

Also speaking, wife of the Ifelodun local government chairman, Hajia Fatima, reiterated the importance of community awareness.

“We are here to enlighten our people on maternal and child healthcare — from pregnancy to delivery, and especially in the first six months after birth. It is important that women understand the care they and their babies need during this crucial time”, she said.

“What we are doing here is about protection, reducing maternal and child mortality through education and accessible healthcare. Our health workers have been moving from community to community to ensure everyone is informed and involved”, she stated.

The programme also included routine immunisation schedules such as:

• Penta 1 for babies at 6 weeks

• Penta 2 at 10 weeks

• Penta 3 at 14 weeks

• Vitamin A at 6 months and 1 year

• Measles 1 and 2 vaccines at 9 months and 15 months respectively

Children are then expected to return for checkups every six months until they reach the age of six.

Another key feature of the MNCH Week was the administration of HPV vaccines to girls aged 9, aimed at protecting against cervical cancer, with routine screening advised every three years from the age of 30.

The Director for Health in the Ifelodun LGA, Alhaji Chief Abdul Salam Abdul Rasak, along with an independent supervisor from UNICEF, was also present at the event to monitor and support programme activities.

“The MNCH Week will run until Friday, June 28, while the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDH) is set to begin on Saturday, further reinforcing the state’s commitment to safeguarding child and maternal health,” he said.