Latest News

ServiceNow University Meetup to empower Nigerian youths in technology, digital innovation

Aliyu Abdulkareem
UNILAG to unveil policy document on AI, EKEDC disconnects UNILAG

The organizing team of the ServiceNow University Meetup has announced Wednesday, 25th June 2025 at 2:00 PM, at Rahman Bello Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG) as the date and venue for this year’s event.

Speaking with journalist about the event, the founder and team lead at the ServiceNow University Meetup, Obah Tawo explains that the aim of the event is to introduce students and young professionals to the vast opportunities within the ServiceNow ecosystem, where technology meets innovation to redefine careers across industries.

The meetup will provide students with exposure to non-traditional tech careers, insights on entering the tech space without coding expertise, and a chance to win a CSA exam voucher worth $350.

Participants will also have opportunities to engage with professionals shaping the future of work and digital transformation.

The event is part of a broader effort to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping young Nigerians with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

The ServiceNow University Meetup is designed to introduce students and young professionals to the opportunities within the ServiceNow ecosystem, promoting technology, innovation, and career development.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
ByAliyu Abdulkareem
Aliyu is a multimedia journalist and SEO editor with over three years of experience.
Previous Article malaria campaign Malaria campaign: Zamfara to distributes over one million SMC doses
Next Article Kwara govt flags off 2025 maternal, child health week

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×