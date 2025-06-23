World News

Iran-Israel conflict: Putin, Iraqi PM express concerns over global oil market

Rowland Kpakete
Iran-Israel conflict: Putin, Iraqi PM express concerns over global oil market

Russian President, Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani have raised concerns about the growing instability in global energy markets.

Their warning comes as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders discussed the possible global fallout of the conflict.

According to the Kremlin, they “expressed concern about the emerging risks to global energy markets and emphasised the importance of continuing active cooperation within the OPEC+ format.”

Russia and Iraq are among the world’s top oil producers, and their comments reflect fears that the crisis could disrupt supply and drive up prices.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kwara govt flags off 2025 maternal, child health week
Next Article operations at Nigeria's airports, airlines fly amid NiMet strike, Nigerian airports airlines grapple FAAN sanitises airports, cracks down on airport tankers, other illicit operators

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×