Iran-Israel conflict: Putin, Iraqi PM express concerns over global oil market

Russian President, Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani have raised concerns about the growing instability in global energy markets.

Their warning comes as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders discussed the possible global fallout of the conflict.

According to the Kremlin, they “expressed concern about the emerging risks to global energy markets and emphasised the importance of continuing active cooperation within the OPEC+ format.”

Russia and Iraq are among the world’s top oil producers, and their comments reflect fears that the crisis could disrupt supply and drive up prices.