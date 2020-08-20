Kwara governor commended on approval of workers promotion

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has received pats on the back on his recent approval of promotion of workers in the state.

The governor recently approved for the Civil Service Commission to organize promotion examinations for the state government workers. This exercise covers all categories of state government workers from Grade Level 07 to 16 and substantive deputy directors in the state civil service.

A sociopolitical organization with concern for the promotion of good governance and development in the state, the Kwara Peoples Network, said that the workers’ promotion exercise which would cover up till 2019, was an effort capable of restoring glory and pride of civil service and as well motivate the workers.

The group, in a statement signed by state coordinator and publicity secretary, Comrade Busayo David and Abdulazeez Lukman, respectively, thanked Governor Abdulrazaq for his commitment to move the state to the next level as promised during the electioneering campaign.

It also lauded the development strides of the new administration across the state.

ALSO READ: Senate flays Presidency over alleged infringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act

The group, which commended the governor on the appointment of a former military governor, Brigadier-General Saliu Tunde Bello as Special Adviser on Security, also hailed the appointment of Aliyu Muyideen as Senior Special Assistant on Security, as well as the new Special Assistant on Health Matters, Professor Adekunle David Dunmade, describing the appointments as round pegs in round holes.

“With these, Governor Abdulrazaq has again put the opposition in disarray. Many did not believe that he can go this far. Optimistically, by the end of this year, opposition in the state would beg to join the ‘Ark’ of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“The ‘O TO GE’ we all fought for is yielding a beautiful and delicious fruit for all the inhabitants in Kwara to have a taste. We assure Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of our unflinching support in ensuring that the administration succeeds.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

approval of workers promotion