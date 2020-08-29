Kwara deputy governor recovers from COVID-19

Kwara State deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to Mr Alabi, Modupe Joel, said in a statement that the Deputy Governor tested negative on Friday evening August 28, 2020, after two rounds of COVID-19 tests.

“It is with great joy that I announce to you that I tested negative to Coronavirus. I want to use this medium to appreciate God, the Author and Finisher of my faith and also to thank everyone who stood by me during this trying period.

“Equally to be thanked is my boss, His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his uncommon commitment to the fight against COVID-19 and his leadership. I am also grateful to the Technical Committee members.”

The statement further reiterated that COVID-19 is real and deadly and urged people to take responsibility by adhering to the medical protocols and government guidelines to eradicate the virus.

“I wish to restate that COVID-19 is real. Let us all come together and fight this common enemy to a halt,” the statement said.

