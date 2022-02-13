One-year-old pupil dies after receiving 31 strokes of cane in Delta

A one-year and seven months old baby, simply identified as Obinna, has reportedly died after falling into a coma resulting from 31 strokes of cane he received from the owner of his school, Mrs Ogbo, and her son.

The incident was made known by the Chief Operating Officer of Advocates for a human rights group, Children and Vulnerable People’s Network, Ebenezer Omejalile.

Tribune Online gathered that the said pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, was given 31 strokes of the cane for playing with water and getting wet in the process.

The mother of the victim reportedly said the school proprietress and her son tied Obinna’s hands and legs before flogging him into a coma.

The woman and her son, who were initially in police custody but released due to an agreement with the victim’s family, were later rearrested on Saturday after information filtered in that the baby had died.

The baby died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba where he was being attended to by doctors.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the school has been shut and sealed by the state government.

The decision to shut the school was announced by Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Special Duties, Ossai Ovie Success, on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Speaking on the shutdown of the school, Ossai said: “We just closed the school in Asaba where that young boy was flogged to death.

“The Delta State government will always protect the lives and property of everyone living in Delta State,” he asserted.

He further noted that the Commissioner for Primary Education, Hon Chika Ossai, through the Permanent Secretary led the team that sealed the school’s premises located at Camp 74 in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

“We have also arrested the proprietress of the school and her son who were involved in the alleged crime and investigation is still ongoing,” the statement further disclosed.