Kwara APC supporters hold rally for Abdulrazaq’s re-election bid

All Progressives Congress (APC) women and youths in the Kwara Central senatorial district of Kwara State came out in their large numbers at the weekend to reiterate their support for the second term bid of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, asking people to reward the governor’s achievements with another mandate.

The rally, which occupied some major streets of Ilorin metropolis, was led by the chairman of the state APC Campaign Council, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, with some of the participants holding brooms – APC’s logo and their placards indicating their respective wards across Kwara Central senatorial district of the state.

The people kick-started the exercise at the Kwara state stadium Ilorin and went round places like Surulere, Baboko; Oja Oba Market; Gambari; Ipata; Market; Maraba; Post Office/Challenge down to the APC party’s secretariat at the Commissioners’ Lodge Way in GRA.

Speaking with journalists, Director General Kwara APC Campaign Council, Alhaji Yahaya Seriki, said that the APC supporters came together to demonstrate their acceptance of his choice to lead the Campaign Council, promising to do his best to deliver the state for all APC candidates at the polls.

“To God be the glory. Our people, especially the younger generation, are so excited that Governor Abdulrazaq appointed me as the Director General of the State APC Campaign Council. What you are seeing is their way of showing appreciation to the governor, and to let him know that they are 100 per cent behind his re-election bid. By the special grace of God, we will deliver our candidates come 2023 elections,” he said.

Seriki noted that the good work of the APC led government in Kwara has continued to undermine the opposition parties to the extent of losing their heavyweights to the ruling party.

“We have no other party in Kwara state. Those parties you are seeing are only ranting or making noise but everyone can see the reality themselves. Look at what His Excellency has been doing. There is no local government in the State that is not benefitting the government’s presence. Whether in terms of infrastructure or human capital development,” he added.

“APC is waxing stronger daily. Just yesterday, our party received 6,800 decampees from PDP, SDP, YPP and NNPP among other opposition parties. The youths, in particular, have seen the difference and decided to take things into their hands. They are saying there is no governor in the history of the State that deemed it fit to empower the younger ones like this Governor did. He is a man that believes in the future of our younger ones. If you ask me, I would say the elections in Kwara are a walkover for APC.”

Also, the State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fgbemi, said APC remains a party to beat, given the outstanding performance of the Governor in the last three and a half years in the office.

He described the defection of opposition parties to the ruling APC which took place yesterday as a manifestation of victory for the party.

“The development is going to make our victory easier than we expect. Our Governor has been breaking barriers and building the future. That is what people appreciate in his administration. The decampees came on their own volition from seven different parties, gubernatorial and senatorial candidates, house of assembly members, former commissioners, SAs and so on. They are people that can add value to what we do,” the Chairman said.

Fagbemi said that with the mass defection of members of other parties to APC in Kwara it was obvious that their chances of winning were higher, saying PDP and other political parties are only deploying propaganda to seek relevance.

The Chairman thanked the party members for Kwara Central for coming out en masse for the mega rally.

The State Commissioner for Finance and spokesperson for the Council, Mrs. Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, in her remarks, said the State is leading other states in the area of economic empowerment, attributing this to AbdulRazaq’s unique approach to governance.





“The economic empowerment in Kwara State is one that has never been seen before. We are leading the game among other States excluding the FCT, and I can say that Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has brought a new dimension to the game. He is not only empowering our women he has actually placed us in an economic position,” she said.

“You will see Mallam AbdulRazaq’s footprint in every sector within the State, and we are taking it higher in 2023.”