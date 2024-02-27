Famous filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has sparked controversy following a video showing him engaged in a seemingly seductive dance with his daughter at the premiere of his latest movie, “Anikulapo: The Rise of Spectre.”

Despite the growing criticism on social media, Afolayan remains unfazed, expressing his indifference towards the backlash.

In a short video shared on his Twitter handle, he confidently declares his self-worth, stating, “I am a king! I am a child of the Most High! You can only try.”

His defiant stance suggests that he refuses to let the opinions of others affect him, asserting that they cannot bring him down.

Afolayan, who didn’t directly address the trending issue, appeared unfazed by the outrage over the public display of affection between him and his daughter.

Despite the uproar, he insists that he stands firm in his belief that love surpasses all criticism.

