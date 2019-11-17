#KogiDecides: Bello leads in 15 LGs, Wada kicks
THE Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s governorship election, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is leading with a very wide margin going by results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Governor Bello is ahead of the other 23 candidates with over 200, 000 votes margin in 15 out of the 21 local government areas where results have been officially announced.
Bello got a total of 333,212 votes, followed distantly by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 101,469 votes.
The APC candidate’s highest win so far is from Okene Local Government, the council area of the incumbent governor where he got a total of 112,764 votes as against Wada’s 139 votes.
The governor also floored the PDP candidate in the Kabba/Bunu, the LGA of Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national spokesman.
APC polled 15,364 votes in Kabba Bunu while Wada who polled 8,084 votes.
So far, INEC is yet to announce results from six LGAs of the 21 LGAs in the state.
The collation officers are reporting that thousands of votes were cancelled as a result of violence in some polling units.
Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of PDP, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate have rejected the result of the election.
Addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, he said results were being written to favour the APC.
He alleged that the deputy governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja alongside security agencies, visited the collation centres where results were changed to favour APC.
He also lamented that APC rigged the election with the result of Kogi Central adding that PDP and him will challenge the result in court.
“The result is not a true reflection of what happened. The people of the state voted for PDP but APC changed the result to favour them.
“Results declared so far by INEC is a written result and we can’t accept that. Every single result was changed and we are going to challenge the election. The election is not a true reflection of what happened in the field.
“I am the candidate of the party and I don’t have to wait till they kill me. I have to cry out to the people of Nigeria to know that APC rigged the election.
UPDATES FROM 14 LG’s AS ANNOUNCED AT THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT.
OKENE LGA FINAL
APC: 112,764
PDP: 139
ADAVI LGA FINAL
APC: 64,657
PDP: 366
YAGBA/W LGA FINAL
APC: 7,868
PDP: 8,860
KABBA BUNU LG FINAL
APC: 15,364
PDP: 8,084
IDAH LG FINAL
PDP 13,962
APC 4,062
KORTO LG FINAL
APC 14, 097
PDP 9, 404
Senate
APC; 14,168
PDP; 9,786
IJUMU LG FINAL
Governor
Apc 11,425
PDP 7,586
Senate
APC 11,627
PDP 7,647
OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL
APC: 16,155
PDP: 8,155
Okehi LGA FINAL.
APC 36,954
PDP 478
SDP 3, 095
Mopamuro FINAL
Governor
APC. 4,953
PDP 3,581
Senate
APC. 4,874
PDP 3,704
YAGBA EAST LGA FINAL
Governor
APC ; 6,735
PDP; 7,546
Senate
APC; 6,633
PDP; 7,745
BASSA FINAL
APC 10,876
PDP 10, 210
AJAOKUTA FINAL
APC-17,952
PDP-5, 565
OGORI MAGONGO LG FINAL
APC -3,678
PDP-2,145
SDP- 244