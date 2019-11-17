KogiDecides: Bello leads in 15 LGs, Wada kicks

THE Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s governorship election, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is leading with a very wide margin going by results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Bello is ahead of the other 23 candidates with over 200, 000 votes margin in 15 out of the 21 local government areas where results have been officially announced.

Bello got a total of 333,212 votes, followed distantly by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 101,469 votes.

The APC candidate’s highest win so far is from Okene Local Government, the council area of the incumbent governor where he got a total of 112,764 votes as against Wada’s 139 votes.

The governor also floored the PDP candidate in the Kabba/Bunu, the LGA of Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national spokesman.

APC polled 15,364 votes in Kabba Bunu while Wada who polled 8,084 votes.

So far, INEC is yet to announce results from six LGAs of the 21 LGAs in the state.

The collation officers are reporting that thousands of votes were cancelled as a result of violence in some polling units.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of PDP, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate have rejected the result of the election.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, he said results were being written to favour the APC.

He alleged that the deputy governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja alongside security agencies, visited the collation centres where results were changed to favour APC.

He also lamented that APC rigged the election with the result of Kogi Central adding that PDP and him will challenge the result in court.

“The result is not a true reflection of what happened. The people of the state voted for PDP but APC changed the result to favour them.

“Results declared so far by INEC is a written result and we can’t accept that. Every single result was changed and we are going to challenge the election. The election is not a true reflection of what happened in the field.

“I am the candidate of the party and I don’t have to wait till they kill me. I have to cry out to the people of Nigeria to know that APC rigged the election.

UPDATES FROM 14 LG’s AS ANNOUNCED AT THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

OKENE LGA FINAL

APC: 112,764

PDP: 139

ADAVI LGA FINAL

APC: 64,657

PDP: 366

YAGBA/W LGA FINAL

APC: 7,868

PDP: 8,860

KABBA BUNU LG FINAL

APC: 15,364

PDP: 8,084

IDAH LG FINAL

PDP 13,962

APC 4,062

KORTO LG FINAL

APC 14, 097

PDP 9, 404

Senate

APC; 14,168

PDP; 9,786

IJUMU LG FINAL

Governor

Apc 11,425

PDP 7,586

Senate

APC 11,627

PDP 7,647

OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL

APC: 16,155

PDP: 8,155

Okehi LGA FINAL.

APC 36,954

PDP 478

SDP 3, 095

Mopamuro FINAL

Governor

APC. 4,953

PDP 3,581

Senate

APC. 4,874

PDP 3,704

YAGBA EAST LGA FINAL

Governor

APC ; 6,735

PDP; 7,546

Senate

APC; 6,633

PDP; 7,745

BASSA FINAL

APC 10,876

PDP 10, 210

AJAOKUTA FINAL

APC-17,952

PDP-5, 565

OGORI MAGONGO LG FINAL

APC -3,678

PDP-2,145

SDP- 244