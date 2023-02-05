Yekini Jimoh Lokoja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kogi state council has applauded the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for executing legacy projects in Education, health, agriculture and infrastructure development.

Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh, the chairman of the Kogi state council of NUJ, gave the commendation on Saturday when he led union members on a media tour of projects to mark the seventh year of Governor Bello’s administration.

According to him, the present administration under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has done excellently well in the health sector, saying the establishment of Reference Hospital in Okene, which was replicated in Idah, Gegu and Islanlu has clearly shown that the governor took quality healthcare to the doorstep of the people.

“With what other working journalists in Kogi state and I have seen today at the Reference Hospital Okene, including the state-of-the-art equipment, Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration has exceptionally done well in providing projects that have a direct impact on the people of the state.

“Our Governor have been known to be the first in virtually every thing. You will also agree with me that there was no hospital like this before in the state, as far as this hospital is concern our governor has done much for the people of the state and Nigerians in general,” he said.





Speaking on the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara, Comrade Momohjimoh said that the infrastructural development going on in the university clearly showed the love and care the governor has for both basic and tertiary institutions.

He, however, appealed to politicians to leave politics aside and allow service to the people to take centre stage in the governance of the state, saying governor Yahaya Bello should be commended for the projects he executed in the last seven years.

In his remark, the state Commissioner for Information and communication Kingsley Fanwo said the governor came with a strength of five thematic areas of projects execution such as education, health, agriculture, youth and women engagement and civil service reform to fulfil his campaign promises to the people of Kogi state.

“Seven years into his administration, he has achieved in education. You have seen the GYB model schools being replicated across the state.

“You can also see CUSTECH, which the governor has established within record time and today the third set of students have resumed academic activities. The Reference Hospital in Okene so far is one of the best in the country, several roads are constructed while youth and women were supported to have sources of livelihood,” the commissioner said.