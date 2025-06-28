Kogi local govt workers hail Ododo for prompt salary payment

…endorse him 2027 re-election bid

Local Government workers in Kogi State have showered praises on Governor Ahmed Ododo for what they described as his unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers through the consistent and full payment of salaries.

Speaking at a press conference in Lokoja on Saturday, the Kogi State President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Mohammed Sanisu Inyanya, described the governor as “God-sent” and credited him for transforming the lives of local government workers across the state.

“We are gathered here today to sincerely appreciate our amiable Chief Servant of Kogi State for his dedication to workers’ welfare,” Inyanya said.

“For the first time in more than a decade, leave bonuses are being paid, and it is under the administration of Governor Ododo that this became a reality.”

He revealed that Ogori-Magongo Local Government Area has already received long-overdue leave bonuses payments not seen in nearly 10 to 15 years.

He also added that Governor Ododo’s prompt salary payment is commendable as they are being paid in full and at the right time.

“This is highly commendable. The workers of Ogori-Magongo can testify that the governor has brought back hope. Salaries are now paid in full and on time.

Just recently, we received June 2025 salaries even before the end of the month. It’s a new dawn for local government workers in Kogi,” Inyanya noted.

The union leader went further to declare the union’s support for Governor Ododo’s re-election in 2027, citing his commitment to worker-friendly policies.

“We are not politicians, but we know good governance when we see it. Governor Ododo has put smiles on our faces, and for that, he has earned our trust and support.

“When the time comes, local government workers across the 21 local councils in Kogi State will stand solidly behind him,” he declared.

Inyanya also highlighted that Governor Ododo was the first in the country to approve and implement the new national minimum wage at the local government level, calling it a bold move that many other states are yet to emulate.

“Before now, local government workers could barely survive on percentage salaries. But today, we are smiling to the bank. It shows the governor is leading with sincerity and a genuine concern for his people,” he added.

Responding to suggestions that the union’s endorsement was politically motivated, Inyanya dismissed such claims as unfounded.

“Even the blind can feel the positive changes Governor Ododo has brought to Kogi. Our support is not about politics; it’s about performance and results,” he said.

The press conference ended with a renewed call from the union leadership to sustain the momentum, urging the governor not to relent in his efforts to build a better future for workers and the people of Kogi State.

