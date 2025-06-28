Nigeria, EU to discuss cooperation, security, others

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the European Union are set to hold a Senior Officials Meeting in Abuja on July 1st and 2nd, 2025 aims to prepare for the upcoming Nigeria-EU Ministerial Meeting and explore areas of cooperation between the two parties.

According to the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the meeting will be co-chaired by Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director, Regions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, and Mr. Mathieu Briens, Deputy Managing Director for Africa Department, European External Action Service, European Union.

The agenda for the meeting includes wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the Nigeria-EU partnership, such as cooperation on multilateral and regional issues, peace, security, and governance, humanitarian situation, trade and investment, human development, science, technology, innovation, and digital transition, migration, energy, climate change, and green economy transition.

The meeting underscores the deep, long-standing partnership between Nigeria and the European Union, which is inspired by mutual values and interests, as well as support for multilateralism and rule-based international order.

Both parties are expected to engage in meaningful discussions that will strengthen their partnership and foster cooperation in key areas.

As Ambassador Janet Olisa and Mr. Mathieu Briens led the discussions, both sides are expected to share their perspectives and priorities, with a view to identifying areas of common interest and potential collaboration.

The outcome of the meeting is likely to shape the future of Nigeria-EU relations and inform the ministerial meeting that will follow.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE