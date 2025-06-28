Kano gov mourns business mogul, Aminu Dantata

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Kano business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, who died on Saturday at the age of 94.

He hailed Alhaji Dantata as a towering figure whose lifetime of dedication, philanthropy, and investments greatly shaped the economic and social landscape of Kano.

The Governor extended his sympathies to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Kano, and Nigeria at large, describing Alhaji Dantata’s death as an immense loss to the state and the nation.

He said, “Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata was not just a successful businessman but a father figure and a beacon of hope for generations.

“His unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Kano State and his tireless support for countless charitable causes will forever remain in our hearts.”

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was widely respected for his humility, philanthropy, and contribution to commerce and community development over several decades.”

He was the founder of Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd. and played a key role in establishing Nigeria’s first non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank. His charitable foundation and personal donations supported countless schools, mosques, health centers, orphanages, and widows.

The Governor prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the late elder statesman and urged the family to find strength in the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.

Arrangements for his burial rites will be announced shortly.

The news of Alhaji Dantata’s passing has sent shockwaves across the country, with many praising his wisdom, humility, and life of service.

He will be remembered as a symbol of unity and reconciliation, often serving as a voice of reason in times of conflict.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE