Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has declared that the incumbent Area Council Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory would remain in office till 2026.
Yakubu made the clarification on Friday at a meeting with the leadership of political parties.
Against the backdrop of agitation for the conduct of fresh elections in the FCT, the INEC Chairman noted that the tenure of office of the elected officers begins on the date of taking oath of office, not the date of conduct of election.
