Kogi gov commends Buhari’s commitment to actualisation of Ajaokuta Steel company

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown a commitment to actualising the revival of the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Company in Kogi State.

He noted that the revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe, would revolutionise the country’s industrial activities

The governor made this known while receiving a delegation of Federal House of Representative Committee Members on Steel development led by its chairman and Member representing Ankpa Federal Constituency, Hon. Ali Abdullahi, at the Government House.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, pointed out that when completed, the steel company tends to be the largest of such in Africa with the potential of employing thousands of people.

He thanked the president for inaugurating a committee for the implementation of the revitalisation of the steel company and for also approving the addition of a state representative, on the steering committee.

The governor mentioned that if not for the current global pandemic, the revitalisation process would have been at a very advanced stage by now.

He expressed hope that as international borders begin to open up, the revitalisation process would be back on track, adding that “it is our prayer that the company should benefit Nigerians, particularly, the people of Kogi ”

The leader of the delegation and Chairman House of Representative committee on steel development, Hon. Ali Abdullahi noted that they were in the state to perform an oversight function of visitation to Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe to examine the situation on the ground.

He opined that the history of many industrialised nations was hinged on the steel company revolution, hence any country which refuses to make the most of such opportunity would continue to import most of its products.

Hon. Abdullahi asserted that as a parliament, they acknowledge that the steel company has a huge potential that could help boost the nation’s economy, provide jobs and have continued to give the needed legislative support to ensure its actualisation.

Meanwhile, the House of Representative, Steel Development Committee Vice Chairman and Member Representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro, while speaking with the press at the site of the company, mentioned that the committee would take its findings back to the House of Representative in a bid to further the cause of the actualisation of the proposed revival of the steel company.

The member representing Ajaokuta Federal constituency, at the green chamber, Hon. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu, while commending president Muhammodu Buhari for his unwavering commitment to the revival of the steel company, assured that the host community would continue to cooperate with the FG to ensure its timely completion.

He assured that the interest of the community would be integrated into the entire process, stressing that Kogi State and Ajaokuta LGA would be the greatest beneficiaries of the company when fully operational.

Speaking on behalf of the Youth from the host Community, Zakari Adamu applauded Hon. Lawal for his effort in the eight Assembly for bringing former speaker Yakubu Dogara and some principal officers of the National Assembly to the project site, saying their reports to President Muhammadu Buhari has yielded positive results today.

They equally thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for his follow up to ensure that the moribund steel plant is revitalised for the benefit of Nigeria, Kogi State and Ajaokuta local government council.

