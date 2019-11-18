Kogi, Bayelsa elections: Gombe gov congratulates Yahaya Bello, David Lyon

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his reelection as Governor as well as Chief David Lyon as Bayelsa state Governor-elect, during the just concluded Governorship polls in the two states.

The Governor described the victories of the duo as a true reflection of the wishes of the people and confirmation of their love and appreciation of the ideologies and policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Inuwa Yahaya also expressed confidence in the ability of the two leaders to justify the trust, support and confidence reposed in them by the electorates in their respective states.

The Governor who served as a member of the APC National Campaign Council for Kogi state Governorship election, remarked thus, “I congratulate my dear brother and friend, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on his well-deserved re-election and I believe that the second mandate is another opportunity to consolidate on his drive towards moving Kogi state to the next level”.

He added that ” I also wish to congratulate our flag bearer in Bayelsa state, Chief David Lyon on the overwhelming and historic victory. By voting APC candidate, the people of Bayelsa have made the right decision that will see them join the league of progressives states” as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Governor.