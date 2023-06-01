Nigerian singer,Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel has confirms the birth of his third son, while revealing his relationship status with his fiancee.

He made this known in a podcast interview with American On-Air-Personality, Angela Yee on Thursday.

He said, “I have three sons now.”

When she further asked about his engagement, he gave her a sarcastic reply saying, “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne.

He further added saying, “Nothing happened. Life happens. O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

Kizz Daniel welcomed triplets Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani in 2021 with his mystery lover but later lost Jamal four days after birth.