Killing of innocent Nigerians must stop, Bishop tells FG

The Bishop of the Diocese of Ile-Oluji Anglican Communion, Bishop Abel Ajibodu, has advised the Federal government to find a lasting solution to the killing of innocent Nigerians.

Ajibodu disclosed this at the Bishop’s Charge for the first session of the Fourth Synod held at the Cathedral Church of St Peter, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

He said continuous bandit killings should be stopped just as he raised concern that the sporadic increase in kidnapping of students, farmers, traditional leaders, travelers, religious leaders, construction workers, is worrisome.

“We join other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the killing across the country and the recent massacre at St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

“Instead of showing concern and taking preventive action, most of the federal and state government leadership functionaries are much more concerned with 2023 presidential and governorship, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

“Sporadic increase is worrisome but what about the lowering of the standard of our societal value system? Nakedness in the name of fashion, drug addition, sexual perversion and the promotion of programmes that induce them are now common. Why chasing shadows when the factors responsible are left unaddressed.

“The continuous killing of farmers and sacking (across the country) of villagers by herders since the inception of this administration is worrisome. It becomes more disturbing when the people that are committing this genocide all over the country are known to be members of the same ethnic group and same religion,” he said.