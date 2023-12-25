A children-based social enterprise, Kidpreneur Africa, through its annual KidBiz Fair, has trained and showcased the works and businesses owned by some Nigerian children aged 6–15 years in three cities in the country.

The KidBiz Fair events were recently held at Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Abuja. Furthermore, while 80 children across the three cities presented their works to the public, over 700 children attended the events.

The fair featured masterclasses, business pitching competition among schools, KBF pitching competition, workshops, games, and raffle draws.

The founder and Executive Director of the organisation, Juliet Vincent-Obi, noted that Kidpreneur Africa is based in Lagos, which represented the West; Abuja represented the northern region; while Port Harcourt represented the southern region.

Vincent-Obi stated that the essence of the KidBiz Fair was to offer opportunities to children who have gone through the Kidpreneur Africa Business Class and other child sales representatives to showcase their products and services to the public.

“The annual KidBiz Fair aims not only to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship but also to promote environmental consciousness. The children were engaged in friendly competitions to showcase their entrepreneurial acumen,” she said.

Before the fair, the organisation trained the children in beads making, artwork, snacks and juice production, fashion design and accessories, among others. The children were also trained in the art of selling and marketing, branding and financial literacy, how the workforce drives the local economy, and how to make money from their products and services.

Mrs Ahaoma Mbadiwa-Maduforo, one of the parents whose child participated in one the competitions, noted that the kid fair project was apt in the sense that it encouraged kids to take business and entrepreneurship seriously at a young age.

“My son, Harvard Mbadiwe, was overjoyed as he was the winner of the Business Pitch competition. Winning the pitch has helped him further believe in his abilities. It made him and the family happy,” she said.

Mrs Mbadiwe-Maduforo encouraged parents and guardians to enrol their children on Kidpreneur Africa events any time the opportunity presents itself, adding, “They will learn a lot.”

The founder of Fabe International and Eco School Nigeria, who was also a special guest at the event, Temitope Okunnu, said she was happy that the organisation is breeding child CEOs who are innovating to solve local problems in their communities and proffering solutions to environmental and business challenges in their little ways.

“We are happy to see kid CEOs making amazing things. Kudos to Kidpreneur Africa for their fantastic work with young minds,” Okunnu said.

Another parent, Adekumbo Omotoso, while appreciating Vincent-Obi for investing in African children and making them see the future, said Kidprenuer Africa has succeeded in making young people see how money works and plan with enthusiasm for a future that others dread.

“Kidprenuer Africa business masterclasses are good for children, and parents should explore those opportunities for their young ones. There is potential to be unleashed and new course to be taught,” Omotoso added.

Vincent-Obi, while speaking on the 2024 plans for the organisation, said they will be hosting the African diaspora kidpreneur conference in April 2024 at United States of America (USA), and the Africa Kidpreneur Summit in August 2024 at Botswana.

