Kidnappers release Benue Catholic priest

The Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, who was kidnapped on Wednesday in Benue State has been released.

The priest was released two days after he was abducted along Otukpo – Ugbokolo road while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga- Ughbokolo.

Though, it is yet to be known if a ransom was paid for the release of the Catholic priest.

According to the statement issued by the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, the priest was said to have regained his freedom on Friday night.

The statement reads, “The diocese thanked all the priests, religious, lay faithful and all people of goodwill who showed solidarity and offered prayers for the speedy and safe release of the abducted priests.

“It is with grateful hearts that we announce the safe release of our priest, Rev. Fr Peter Amodu from abduction.

“Fr Peter who was kidnapped on 6th of July, 2022 at about 5:00 pm along Otukpo/Ugbokolo highway, Benue State was released unharmed today, 8th July, 2022 at about 8:30 pm.

The Catholic Diocese, however, used the opportunity to pray for the safe rescue of other numerous people who are still in captivity of kidnappers across the country.

Meanwhile, the State Command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, could not be reached for confirmation as a call made to her cellphone was not responded to.

