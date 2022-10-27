Key players across Africa meet in Jo’burg to discuss sustainability in Africa aviation

Key players in aviation across Africa gathered at the fourth edition of the Aviators Africa Conference in South Africa to celebrate excellence and sustainability in African aviation and to recognise brands and change makers that have contributed immensely to the development of African aviation.

The three-day event, which was themed, ‘Sustainability in African Aviation,’ was focused on the challenges faced by the aviation and tourism industry and recommended possible recovery paths to the challenges.

Speaking at the conference, the founder and CEO of Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards, Toni Ukachukwu, said the conference was aimed at pioneering sustainability initiatives in the African aviation eco-system whilst connecting it with tourism.

At the conference, Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) won the best Ground Handling Award in Africa.

Receiving the award, the Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Mr Basil Agboarumi, said he was proud to see SAHCO nominated alongside National Aviation Service (NAS), Swiss Port and Kenya Ground Handling Company with SAHCO winning with a landslide victory.

He explained how SAHCO, a Public Liability Company, kept raising the bar in the Aviation Ground Handling industry by building and maintaining a fleet of ultra-modern ground handling equipment that are fitted with the latest technology innovations.

According to Agboarumi, SAHCO consisted of “well-trained customer-centric staff with presence in all the commercially operated airports of Nigeria and ultra-modern warehouses with massive cold rooms and freezers.”