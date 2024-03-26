The Kebbi state government has disclosed readiness to transform the Shari’a system, and the Almajiri system of education into an established education department in the state.

The Hon. Commissioner for Religious Matters, Arc. Muhammad Sani Aliyu, disclosed this during a press conference organized by the State Ministry of Information and Culture.

Aliyu stated that his Ministry intends to educate the public on the meaning and wisdom of Shari’a to ensure peaceful coexistence in the society. He added that the Almajiri integration would regulate conduct of Almajiri training, streamline the concept of its education and improve the system.

“The unit is carrying out a demography of Islamiyya and Almajiri Schools in the State to identify age and number of pupils, their various origins, parents and their living conditions for appropriate actions,” he stated.

The Commissioner stated further that between May, 2023 to date, no fewer than 23,542 mentally related cases were treated at the Zauro Psychiatric Medical Outreach in the suburbs of Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

On the modernized preaching board, the Commissioner explained that the board was modernised to coordinate and regulate preaching activities to endure peaceful coexistence, as the board also screens Imams to ensure they have the capacity to lead Jumu’at Mosques.

The Commissioner explained further that the current administration has made Hisbah Committee which was established in 2001, a Board gazette in 2023. According to him, it will assist leaders in discharging their responsibility of enjoying good and forbidding evil by ensuring harmony and compliance with state laws.

He pointed out that from May, 2023 to date, over 1,500 cases have been handled by the State Hisbah under the Shari’a Department of the State Ministry of Religious affairs.