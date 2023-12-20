A non-governmental organisation, Beautiful Minds Foundation For Reproductive Health, in collaboration with the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Nafisa Nasir Idris, through her initiative; Nasifat Nasir Charity Organisations (NNCO), has sensitised secondary school students on Menstrual Hygiene.

Speaking at the event, the Wife of Kebbi state Governor, Hajiya Nafisa Nasir Idris, who is also the founder of the organisation (NNCO) Foundation, cautioned female students on Menstrual sanitary Hygiene in schools and homes during their menstrual period.

The Governor’s wife admonished the students to take proper care of their body hygiene to avoid being infected with diseases during and after menstrual discharge.

She called on women to always attend antennas during pregnancy to avoid complications during birth.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Halima Hassan Kamba, observed that most students don’t realize the impact of unsecured disposal of menstrual sanitary pads in schools which, according to him, can result in contact with infectious diseases.

She cautioned students on having contact with men after menstrual period to avoid pregnancy.

In their separate remarks, the heads of the Nongovernmental Organisations, Fatima Bazata, (G-Toesh) , Dr. Sa’ad Zubairu (Beautiful Minds Foundation) and Alhaji Aminu Attahiru (NNCO) Foundation described the sensitisation as timely when a lot of women has issues and cannot voice out their minds.

They said the organisations have a common mission and vision of assisting women in skills and education in the state.

