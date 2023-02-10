Over 100 people were killed in the attack on some communities last week in the Bakori and Kankara axis of Katsina state, leaving behind a trail of horrific stories as grieving families laid their loved ones to rest. Northern bureau chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU, analyzes community sentiment and comes to the conclusion that the government needs to put an end to senseless killings.

According to all appearances, President Muhammadu Buhari was not in a good mood last week. So were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as bandits struck a few days before its presidential campaign rally in the home state of the president. Atiku Bagudu, the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, who was visibly shaken, let the cat out of the bag when he revealed that the party had discussed cancelling the rally after the attack but decided to go ahead because of the hardships faced by party members who had to travel despite the scarcity of fuel and Naira notes. Over 100 locals died as a result of the attack. The massacre had, in fact, left the state’s residents in a state of constant agony and hopelessness.

Mahadi Guga, a community leader, expressed how the recent tragic event had left everyone feeling more fearful than ever before.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that since the gruesome killings of the villagers, every day, more and more dead bodies, have been discovered in either bush paths or in the forest.

Thus, as of Wednesday last week, it was learned that over 102 dead bodies had been recovered and buried by the communities.

Even though there are multiple accounts as to what led to the recent killings, it was believed by most pundits that the attack occurred as a result of hundreds of cows that were rustled by bandits.

One account alleged that, over a year ago, members of the vigilante group, in a reprisal, stormed Gidan Gamji village and killed scores of people as well as destroyed dozens of huts. This attack, it was learned, did not go down well with the Fulanis, who decided to retaliate.

Another account revealed that it was straight fighting between Fulani settlements and vigilante members in the affected communities.

According to a different source, bandits raided some communities in Katsina State’s Bakori Local Government Area two weeks ago and rustled hundreds of cows.

Piqued by this development, the people of these areas decided to go after them.

It was gathered that the communities mobilized themselves and with the support of the vigilante members, decided to chase the hoodlums.





According to Mu’azu Ibrahim, a resident of Jargaba, the vigilante members were ambushed by the bandits and killed somewhere between Gidan Gwanki and Gidan Damo villages of Kankara local government area of the state.

Also, the police reports confirmed that bandits had attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, at Kandarawa, and rustled 50 cows and 30 sheep.

The report which was signed by the image maker of the state command, SP Gambo Isah revealed that on February 2, at 10:00 hours, Yansakai, an outlawed group, regrouped and went after the terrorists with the view to recover the rustled animals.

“They traced the footpath of the bandits to a location at Yargoje Forest in Kankara. Unfortunately, the bandits planned a coordinated ambush. The hoodlums shot and killed 41 and wounded two.

Findings, however, showed that a leak from an informant must have told the bandits that the vigilantes were after them. “How the bandits knew we were coming at that hour left many of us thinking that we have a mole within us,” a vigilante leader who asked to remain anonymous said in a telephone interview.

He also argued that “the coordinated attacks on us confirmed our doubts. For them (bandits) to attack us at the same time, in different locations tells us that our plans were leaked.”

He added thus: “We don’t have anything to say for now. But we will definitely fish out whoever is responsible with time.”

According to information gathered by the Nigerian Tribune, 41 of the vigilantes’ dead bodies had been found at the time of the initial report. More bodies were later found in the forest by a search team, and this process continued.

Ibrahim told the Nigerian Tribune, “We buried 71 bodies on Friday last week. He claimed that additional bodies had been discovered in various locations within the two local government areas of Bakori and Kankara. However, information obtained by the Nigerian Tribune showed that as of Monday this week, 102 people had been killed. It was further learned that those killed were not only members of the vigilante group but also members of these communities, including women and children.

The affected communities were Jargaba, Gidan Gago, Gidan Alhaji Alhaji Audu Gari, Gidan Shirai, Gidan Baushe, Unguwar Gogai and Dicika.

Speaking on behalf of the affected communities, Mahadi Guga, a leader in one of the affected areas, confirmed that 72 bodies were initially retrieved, but that 102 deaths were confirmed after a stocktake was conducted across the communities following the attack. He said, even though we cannot disclose the number because more bodies could be found since the search has not ended.

The community it was gathered has since buried all the 102 deceased persons according to Islamic injunction. At the burial, hundreds of people expressed their shock at the loss of innocent lives due to government negligence. Many mourners at the funeral attributed the assault to the government’s failure to stop the threat. Kashim Hassan, a mourner, expressed his pain at the killing of these less fortunate people like flies.

Guga asserts that the government must take responsibility for the situation, saying, “Since the incident, we have been living in great fear and tension. Our vulnerability is greater than ever.” Therefore, he demanded that the government fulfill its duty to safeguard the lives and property of its constituents.

The community leader also opined that the government should also dialogue with the bandits and community in order to have a lasting peace, saying the bloodshed in our communities is not only disgusting but unbelievable.

A delegation from the state government visited the affected communities to offer condolences and express shock at the unfortunate incident. Muntali Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, declared that the government would launch a thorough investigation to ascertain who was responsible for the most recent killings.

The state government also promised to set up a committee with two representatives from each of the affected communities to work out plans on how relief materials would be distributed to the families of the victims.

President Buhari condemned the attack and called it “horrific.” In a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president paid tribute to those killed and declared that their sacrifice would not have been in vain.

“During this trying time, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.” The president prayed, “May Allah grant the soul of the deceased rest.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, condemned the attack.

Atiku stated that “The confirmation of the incident by the Nigeria Police on Saturday was a foreboding moment” in a statement released by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

“While terrorism is a serious problem affecting most countries in the world, the solution to the problem must differ among countries.

“Therefore, a multi-sectoral initiative that will evaluate how to decimate the capacity of these terrorists should be on the table. We must be ready to do all that it takes to put a stop to these attacks.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while condemning the attack, vowed to end the menace once he gets sworn in as president. He also donated the sum of N100 million to support the victims of the attacks.

In an interview, SP Gambo Isah said normalcy had returned to the troubled areas as a combined team of security operatives had combed the area and ensured that residents had returned to their abodes. Isah reiterated his command’s resolve to bring maximum peace to the area as well as the entire state.

But he insisted that this could only be achieved with the support of the people. He said the citizens should report unusual moments in their communities as well as expose the bad eggs among them.