the inauguration and thanksgiving service of the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha, took place at Anambra State on December 5, 2023

Among the attendees of the service were her son, Dr. Nelson Obinna Omenugha, who is also the Special Adviser to the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo; the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-udeh, represented by Barrister Maxwell Udechukwu; the National President of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), Barrister Titus Akpudo; clergy men; lawmaker representing Anambra East at the State Assembly, Hon. Obi Nweke; member representing Idemili South state constituency, Hon Ebuka Igwe; principal officers and staff of the institution; and students.

In his handover remarks, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof Greg Nwakoby, charged his successor not to depend solely on government subvention alone but to always reach out to bless organizations and individuals for any form of assistance.

He mentioned that the major challenge the institution is currently facing is the issue of a lack of adequate funds to settle workers’ salaries. Nwakoby, however, said that what he is leaving financially behind will sustain the university for at least one year.

He stated, “I didn’t handover Ojukwu University to you. I only handover documents to you to continue from where I stopped. I urge you to remind yourself that the interest of the University supersedes personal interest. I have no rift with any principal officers and staff of the institution throughout my reign in this institution.”

“Today, I am leaving, I am not dying. I have returned back to my lecturing duty at the Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Every leader is an agent of God, and the essence of leadership is to convert raw materials to a finishing product and not to destroy.

“So I urge you to be courageous so as to move the University higher than the level it is. Prof Nwakoby equally charged all the members of the university to work with the new acting VC cooperatively for the sake of peace and unity.

In her acceptance speech, Prof. Omenugha, said her first major assignment is to end intimidation, extortion, and sexual harassment of students, especially females by lecturers and other principal officers of the University.

She added that her administration will not welcome any form of gossiping and backbiting among staff of the Institution.

She said that her time as Vice-Chancellor will be marked by increased visibility and viability of the university.

The newly acting vice-chancellor, who also emphasized building a new moral code for students of the university and youths generally, also vowed to hit the ground running with her key reforms that are geared towards achieving a university of international best practice.

“There are challenges, but my vision is anchored on the visibility and viability of the university, and we are determined to take every step to ensure that Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu University experiences a remarkably increased visibility and viability.

“I am going to run an all-inclusive administration where everyone would be given equal opportunity and treatment without fear or favor.

While promising not to disappoint the people of Anambra State on the appointment, Prof Omenugha thanked the State governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for finding her worthy of the position.

In his brief goodwill message, the Chairman of GSS Group, Mr. Ezenwa Chukwudi, said it is exciting to have Prof Omenugha as the acting VC of COOU. We expect nothing less than excellent because she has displayed a high level of excellence in her other positions she has occupied before today, and we have seen the passion she possesses for this particular opportunity, and I assure you all that she is going to make very good use of it for the benefit of Ndi-Anambra, Mr. Chukwudi stated.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that Prof Omenugha is the first female to be appointed as acting VC of the University after its creation two three years ago. She was the Head of Mass Communication Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, before taking an appointment as Commissioner for Education under the immediate past governor of the State, Chief Willie Obiano.

