Kanu orchestrated killing of 60 persons, FG alleges

MORE facts emerged on Thursday on the rearrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu as the Federal Government revealed that security and intelligence agencies have been on his trail for over two years before he was eventually re-arrested.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said Kanu was living “a five-star life across several countries.”

According to him, “Kanu was travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.” Mohammed said Kanu’s rearrest and repatriation was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, describing the rearrest and repatriation as “one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.”

The minister, however, declined to provide details on how the IPOB leader was rearrested and in which country, saying, “There have been speculations on how this rearrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the rearrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We will continue to respect and honour the obligations.”

But, on Wednesday, Kanu’s younger brother Emmanuel in a statement made available to journalists said Kanu was arrested in Kenya. Mohammed further contended that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed an avalanche of information on the proscribed IPoB leader and his collaborators, adding that while the investigation continues, “we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has also accused Kanu of allegedly orchestrating the killing of 60 persons and the destruction of property in 55 violent attacks across the South-East and South-South zones within four months. Detailing the atrocities committed by members of IPoB on the alleged instruction of Kanu who was then in exile in a letter sent to Western diplomats, the government listed the attacks on lives and properties by IPoB in some parts of the country between January and April 2021.

Meanwhile, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has advised the Federal Government to ensure that rule of law and due process is followed in the prosecution of the IPOB leader. He said conscientious effort must be made by the Federal Government to allay the fear of some Nigerians that Kanu is not being prosecuted because he comes from a particular section of the country. Governor Wike, who made this statement during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, explained that irrespective of the differences the rearrested IPOB leader has with the Rivers State government, due process must be followed.

He stated that for the Federal Government to demonstrate its resolve to address the insecurity facing the country, the same dragnet deployed to arrest Kanu must as a matter of urgency be extended to bandits and Miyetti Allah militias terrorising the country. Speaking on the defection of some governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor said those who have defected are merely seeking protection from persecution and prosecution in the ruling party.

Responding to a question on the PDP’s decision to proceed to court against Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, to vacate his position following his defection to APC, Wike said the PDP would be justified if that happens since it was the party that got the judgment that ushered him (Matawalle) to office.