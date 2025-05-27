Islamic News

Kano: Over 4,400 participate in Quranic recitation competition to honour Tinubu’s mother

Kola Oyelere
Tinubu's mother

Over 4,400 young male and female Qur’an reciters from across Kano’s 44 Local Government Areas, were participating in the late Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu Memorial Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Kano.

Senator Bashir Lado, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters said the Memorial Qur’anic Recitation Competition was, a tribute to the late Alhaja Abibat Mogaji Tinubu, a mother, matriarch, and towering figure in Nigerian commerce and Islamic devotion.

“I’m deeply honored to convene the Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu Memorial Qur’anic Recitation Competition in memory of the late Alhaja Abibat Mogaji Tinubu, OON, MFR a mother, a matriarch, and a towering figure in both Nigerian commerce and Islamic devotion,” Sen. Lado said.

The competition features renowned judges and scholars from Algeria and Al-Azhar University, one of the oldest and most prestigious Islamic universities in the world. Over 440 contestants have advanced to the zonal stages, with 150 state-level finalists competing in the final stages.

The Grand Finale is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 31st, 2025, at Meena Events Center, Kano. Kano State was chosen as the host location due to its reputation as a beacon of Islamic learning and Quranic excellence.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lagos economy Lagos targets 24-hour economy with sustainable energy plan — Commissioner
Next Article Court jailed oil marketers, Court and Kano government, Bauchi: Sacked Shira deputy chairman demands reinstatement, Kwara murder suspect, Man sentenced in Ogun, Court jails Kwara tailor for impersonating, defrauding EFCC officer, Court affirms Police power to probe crimes, dismisses ex-Baptist pastor’s N1bn suit, Pro-Wike group lauds Judiciary over case involving member in Bayelsa, Defamation: Justice Abang enlarges jurisprudential coast of Evidence Law, NBA to monitor trial of alleged Kano drug kingpin Two oil marketers bag 14 years jail term over N2.2bn fraud

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×