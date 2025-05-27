Two oil marketers bag 14 years jail term over N2.2bn fraud

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday sentenced two oil marketers to 14 years’ imprisonment each for defrauding the Federal Government of ₦2.2 billion under the petroleum subsidy scheme.

The convicts, Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor, were convicted on a 57-count amended charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The defendants were re-arraigned on March 26, 2025, alongside their company, Nasaman Oil Services Limited, after new evidence surfaced.

They faced charges of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, obtaining money under false pretence, forgery, and the use of false documents.

The EFCC alleged that the marketers fraudulently obtained the funds on or about September 9, 2011, by presenting forged documents, including a falsified “Gasoline Analysis” report for MT Overseas Limar, purportedly issued by Saybolt Concremat.

In her judgment, Justice Mojisola Dada ruled that the fraudulent acts not only robbed the government but also undermined the integrity of the subsidy regime.

In addition to the prison terms, the court ordered the forfeiture of assets and bank accounts linked to the scam.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Oluwaseun Ogunbambo and Olabisi Abdul Afeez, who remain at large.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE