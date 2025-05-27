Lagos targets 24-hour economy with sustainable energy plan — Commissioner

Lagos State Government on Tuesday said deliberate steps are being made to transform the state into a 24-hour economy through reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

The State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Biodun Ogunleye, made this known at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate six years in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ogunleye said the bold and strategic future plans aimed at achieving universal energy access, improving electricity reliability, and stimulating local manufacturing of power infrastructure components, would involve full implementation of the Lagos Electricity Market structure under the Lagos State Electricity Law, 2024.

According to him, this will bring about licensing independent electricity distribution companies, supporting embedded generation, and operationalizing the Lagos Independent System Operator (LISO) to stabilize the power ecosystem.

Besides, he said that the ministry was also working to complete and energize eight interconnected mini-grids in underserved communities, with plans to scale up such interventions across rural and riverine areas.

“We are taking deliberate steps to transition Lagos into a 24-hour economy through reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

“The Lagos Integrated Resource Plan, currently under development, will guide long-term energy planning and infrastructure investment,” the commissioner said.

Speaking further, Ogunleye disclosed that plans were also being concluded to partner with local and international investors for the local manufacturing of power assets such as transformers, meters, cables, and switchgear.

According to him, this will not only strengthen the energy value chain but also create jobs and boost industrial capacity, saying that such would also reduce import dependency on the part of the state government.

“Lagos is further set to activate the Lagos State Electrification Agency (LSEA) and deepen its collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency under the DARES programme, ensuring no community is left behind in the energy transition.

“When all these plans materialises, Lagos would have successfully positioned itself as a model for sub-national energy transformation in Africa, leveraging policy, technology, and partnerships to power prosperity,” he said.

