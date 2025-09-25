Kano: Man allegedly stabs grandfather, grandmother to death over plate of food

KANO State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Mutawakilu Ibrahim, for allegedly killing his grandparents during a heated quarrel that reportedly began over a plate of food.

According to police reports, Ibrahim, who was allegedly under the influence of hard drugs at the time, attacked his grandparents — 75-year-old Muhammad Dansokoto and 65-year-old Hadiza Tasidi — stabbing them multiple times with a knife.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning, September 25, 2025, around 9:30 a.m. at Kofar Dawanau Quarters in Kano.

It was learnt that residents quickly alerted authorities after witnessing the violent altercation.

Both victims sustained deep stab wounds in different parts of their bodies. They were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Their remains were later released to family members for burial in line with Islamic rites.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for a thorough probe.

Police sources confirmed that the suspect has been charged with culpable homicide and will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

Authorities described the case as “deeply disturbing,” warning against the rising trend of drug abuse linked to violent crimes in the state.

