Ladoja’s coronation: Makinde cuts short vacation, notifies Oyo Assembly

Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has notified the House of Assembly of his decision to resume from vacation ahead of the scheduled date to present the staff of office to Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

The three-week vacation is supposed to end on Monday next week.

However, in a letter written and read at the plenary sitting by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi, on Thursday, Makinde stated in his letter that due to the historic and culturally significant coronation of the new Olubadan, he deemed it necessary to cut short his vacation and resume duty.

“I shall resume duty tomorrow, 26th September 2025, and hereby assume the full functions of the office of Governor of Oyo State,” the letter read in part.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, for serving as Acting Governor during his absence and announced that the Deputy Governor would now return to his substantive role.

Members of the House welcomed the Governor’s decision and expressed support for his commitment to the cultural heritage of the state.

The plenary unanimously adopted the resumption notice and commended Governor Makinde for showing leadership and honouring a momentous occasion in Ibadanland’s history.

The session also reaffirmed the House’s support for traditional institutions and lauded the proactive steps taken by the Executive to ensure a smooth coronation ceremony.

