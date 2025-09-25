Oyo govt issues travel advisory ahead of Olubadan’s coronation ceremony

The Oyo State Government has issued a comprehensive travel advisory for motorists and road users in Ibadan ahead of the coronation ceremony of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, scheduled to hold on Friday, 26th September 2025 at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The Security and Traffic Management Team for the ceremony announced the advisory on Thursday, urging road users to avoid certain key routes prone to congestion.

Specifically, Idi-Arere inbound Mapo and Beere Roundabout toward Mapo will experience restrictions. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes, including: Oranyan, Alekuso, Agbeni, Labiran, Agbongbon, Kudeti.

The traffic diversion will take effect from Thursday, 25th September, and will remain in place until the end of the coronation ceremony on Friday, 26th September.

Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYRTMA), Major Adesagba Adekoya (Rtd.), announced special parking provisions for invited guests at Ibadan North Local Government Car Park, opposite Government House, Agodi, Liberty Stadium, Oke-Ado, Open Field behind Yemetu Police Division.

To prevent traffic gridlock, vehicle parking will not be allowed on the following routes: From Gate Bus-Stop to Oje and Beere, From Oja’ba to Molete Under Bridge.

Major Adekoya stressed that only essential travel should be undertaken through the restricted areas during this period. Law enforcement and traffic personnel will be stationed along the designated alternative routes to ensure public safety and traffic flow.

He cautioned that violators of the traffic advisory risk vehicle impoundment and prosecution at the traffic tribunal.

“Due to the high-profile nature of the event and the expected influx of guests and dignitaries, these measures are necessary to maintain order, ease movement, and ensure a successful coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Major Adekoya said.

The Oyo State Government urges the cooperation of all road users and residents to make the historic event a safe and memorable cultural milestone for Ibadanland.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE