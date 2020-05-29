Kano Hisbah board presents cash to graveyards’ volunteer workers

The leadership of Kano State Hisbah Board in collaboration with the key Shari’a Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state in an effort to show concerns for the good work of graveyards’ volunteer workers has doled out the cash worth hundred thousands of naira to them.

The officials of the organisations paid a visit to five graveyards in the metropolis while the cash is presented to the volunteers of the graveyards.

During the visit to the volunteers at Tarauni graveyard, Commander General of the state Hisbah Board, Shiekh Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina disclosed that the visit was organised by the board, in line with the activities slated to mark the end of the fasting of the month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

According to a statement by the Hisba Board Public Relations Officer, Lawan Ibrahim Fagge, “the money was an appreciation to the volunteers on behalf of the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar and the good people of Kano State for the humanitarian job and urged them to keep it up as only God can reward them for their selfless services.

However, amongst the graveyards visited include farm centre, in Tarauni, Dan Dolo in Gwale, Kara or Kofar mazugal, Tudun Murtala, and Brigade Gama, in Nasarawa.

While responding, one of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture.

His words, “this gesture ultimately indicated that the teeming masses of the state reckoned with what we are doing.”

It would be recalled that the team had earlier visited hospitals, correctional centres.

