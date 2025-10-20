FG restates commitment to food sovereignty

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to improving seed quality and achieving national food sovereignty through innovative agricultural programs, policies, and international partnerships.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, made this known during the 2025 World Food Forum Seeds to Foods Exhibition organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations at its headquarters in Rome, Italy.

Highlighting Nigeria’s collaboration under the FAO–Türkiye–Nigeria South–South Cooperation initiative, Kyari described the project as a model for enhancing dryland farming, improving seed systems, promoting sustainable forest management, and reducing poverty, with Borno State serving as the pilot area.

“We see great potential to scale up this initiative, not only to improve livelihoods in Borno State but to position Nigeria as a regional hub for the production and export of high-value crops. When we strengthen our seeds, we strengthen our farmers; when we secure our seeds, we secure our nation’s future”, the Minister said.

According to Kyari, the programme has recorded tangible outcomes, including the introduction of 10 Turkish and five local Nigerian crop varieties, the establishment of 219 field demonstrations and 14 seed multiplication plots, and the identification of October 15 as the optimal sowing date for high yields.

The project has also produced 7.5 tonnes of seed, including 684 kilograms from newly introduced legumes such as chickpea and lentil.

Additionally, 186 participants, including 55 women, benefited from capacity-building sessions and exchange visits to Türkiye on seed processing, value addition, and post-harvest handling. The initiatives were supported by a $200,000 investment in training, demonstrations, and institutional development.

Infrastructure such as boreholes and field equipment has also been provided to facilitate irrigation and dry-season farming.

Kyari emphasized that Nigeria’s drive toward food sovereignty is anchored on a resilient and competitive seed system, calling for sustained investment in research and development, private sector participation, and the empowerment of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) to ensure quality assurance and certification across the region.

He also lauded Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for his leadership in rebuilding communities, restoring livelihoods, and empowering farmers, noting that “agriculture is more than an economic activity, it is a pathway to peace, stability, and dignity.”

The Minister further noted that institutions like the Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture, Maiduguri, have benefited from technical assistance in extension services, crop monitoring, and knowledge exchange through the partnership.

He commended the Governments of Türkiye and FAO for introducing promising crops, including lentils, fenugreek, coriander, chickpea, black cumin, buckwheat, and dry beans, into Nigeria’s dryland regions, adding that these varieties offer new opportunities for improved nutrition, income generation, and climate resilience.

As the FAO marks its 80th anniversary, Kyari commended the organization for its leadership and enduring commitment to global food security.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

