The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Chief Judge of Kano State High Court to appear before him over conflicting interim injunctions regarding the Kano Emirate tussle.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, issued an order for the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, reinforcing the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Also, the Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued an injunction to protect Muhammadu Sunusi and other key figures from potential harassment by state authorities.

This order prevents any interference with the Emir’s autonomy and the seizure of key symbols of his authority, such as the twin spear, the Royal Hat of Dabo, and the Ostrich-feathered shoes.

These conflicting orders have led to significant confusion regarding the rightful authority and protection of the Emirs in Kano state.

The State High Court’s case is set for further hearing on June 13, while the Federal High Court has adjourned its case to June 4, 2024.

