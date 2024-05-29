A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, discharged the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo of the terrorism charge preferred against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, discharged Bodejo after counsel for the AGF, Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the three-count charge.

When the matter was called, Imana informed the court that the oral application for the withdrawal of the charge against the Miyetti Allah’s President was brought pursuant to Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

She said the request was further predicated on the powers of the AGF under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Consequently, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation has instructed me to withdraw this charge against the defendant in the interest of justice. That is our humble application my lord,” she told the court.

Bodejo’s team of lawyers, led by Ahmed Raji (SAN) did not oppose the application and thanked the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for his “magnanimous gesture.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Nigerians assessment of Tinubu’s one year in power

“We urge your Lordship to discharge the accused person under the Sections referred to by the prosecutor,” Raji told the court.

Bodejo, who was docked for allegedly establishing and unlawfully supporting an ethnic militia group – Kungiya Zaman Lafiya was arrested on January 23 in Malia, Nasarawa State and kept in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

His arrest was predicated on the alleged raising up of an armed militia in detriment of the nation’s unity contrary to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE