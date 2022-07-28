Kano declares Monday work-free day to mark new Islamic year

Kano State government has declared Monday, August 1, 2022, as a work-free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic (Hijrah) New Year.

This is just as the first lunar month of the New Islamic Year, ‘Muharram’, commences on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, therefore, congratulated all Muslims in the state on the spiritual significance of the occasion that also calls for self-assessment.

He called on them to use the holiday to seek Allah’s forgiveness, and pray for His intervention to salvage the nation from the lingering security challenges and improvement in the general wellbeing and progress of the state and the country in general.

Gov. Ganduje then assured residents of his administration’s readiness to assiduously continue to deliver on its promise to improve their living standards through the execution of people-oriented programmes and projects.

He also urged those that are yet to obtain their voter’s card to do so.

He noted that obtaining the voter card is highly necessary, as it will enable them to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the first lunar month, which also marked the beginning of a New Islamic month (Muharram) and Year, commences on Saturday, July 30, 2022.



