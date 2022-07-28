Kano declares Monday work-free day to mark new Islamic year

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Kano New Islamic Year,Installation of Ganduje, deployment of identified civil servants, Kano approves N3.2bn, Ganduje relaxes lockdown on Mondays, Kano, 30 herbal medicine hawkers
Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano State government has declared Monday, August 1, 2022, as a work-free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic (Hijrah) New Year.
This is just as the first lunar month of the New Islamic Year, ‘Muharram’, commences on Saturday,  July 30, 2022.
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,  in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba,  therefore, congratulated all Muslims in the state on the spiritual significance of the occasion that also calls for self-assessment.
He called on them to use the holiday to seek Allah’s forgiveness, and pray for His intervention to salvage the nation from the lingering security challenges and improvement in the general wellbeing and progress of the state and the country in general.
Gov. Ganduje then assured residents of his administration’s readiness to assiduously continue to deliver on its promise to improve their living standards through the execution of people-oriented programmes and projects.
He also urged those that are yet to obtain their voter’s card to do so.
He noted that obtaining the voter card is highly necessary, as it will enable them to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

 

Meanwhile, the first lunar month, which also marked the beginning of a New Islamic month (Muharram) and Year, commences on Saturday,  July 30, 2022.


YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Kano declares Monday work-free day to mark New Islamic Year

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

Kano declares Monday work-free day to mark New Islamic Year

You might also like
Latest News

Police intercept N1.3m Indian hemp in Kano

Latest News

Why we took over management of five DisCos ― FG

Latest News

Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

Latest News

INEC reacts to claims of recognizing two PDP guber candidates in Kano

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More