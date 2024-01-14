THE just defeated Kano state governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congee (APC) Alhaji( Dr.) Nasiru Gawuna, has accepted defeat hanged on his neck by the Supreme Court’s judgment on the state’s gubernatorial dispute as a decision from God.

This is just as Gawuna extended well wishes to Governor Abba Yusuf, expressing hopes that he becomes a just leader for all Kano residents.

However, after embarking on a rigorous legal battle with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) after the March 2023 governorship election, Gawuna witnessed the Supreme Court confirming Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano State on Friday

This is just as previous rulings by the tribunal and Appeal Court had nullified Abba’s governorship due to malpractices, the Supreme Court overturned these decisions.

In an interview with the BBC, Gawuna expressed his acceptance of the Supreme Court judgment, attributing it to God’s will and emphasising his commitment to the path of justice.

According to him, “This judgment is God’s decision, and we have accepted it.”

He noted that “As we prayed that if it is good for us, let Him grant us from His bounty, and if it is otherwise, he would replace it with something better. We are very sure that God has answered our prayers. He is All-wise. We are thankful to Allah, the Almighty.”

Gawuna, while affirming his trust in God’s plans for the future,then urged everyone to recognize the role of divine decisions in their lives.

He therefore encouraged his supporters to comprehend the divine aspect of the decision,

Gawuna urged calmness and acceptance of God’s will. He emphasised the importance of leaders acknowledging the outcomes of legal processes and fostering unity.

He urged patriotic citizens to pray for peace in Kano State and Nigeria, emphasising the need for moral upbringing and continued prayers.

While acknowledging the court processes, Gawuna highlighted the significance of respecting legal outcomes and underscored the comprehensive nature of Islamic religion as a guide for life.

He reiterated prayers for divine guidance and optimism that Allah will continue to assist them.

