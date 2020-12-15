Kankara abduction: Boko Haram claims responsibility

The notorious Boko Haram terrorists have released a new video claiming that they are responsible for the recent abduction of secondary schools boys in Kankara in Katsina State.

The new video saw the leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau saying his members were responsible for the abduction of the school children.

According to BBC Hausa reports, the four minutes video was released three days after over 500 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State were taken captive.

The BBC report disclosed that the state government had earlier hinted that bandits were responsible for the abduction and they have contacted the government.

The report also quoted the state governor, Aminu Masari to have told President Muhammadu Buhari that his government is in talks with the bandits.

“He also briefed the president on the efforts being made by his government and security operatives to rescue the kidnapped students,” the report stated.

However, with the new twist of events, the BBC report said a new dimension has been introduced in the kidnap saga.

When BBC Hausa contacted Bulama Bukarti to comment on the Boko Haram claim, he said he was not surprised if Boko Haram claimed responsibility.

According to him, the leader of the group had once said his group will spread its tentacles across the Northern region, saying, “So, if it is confirmed they claim responsibility, is something they can do.”

