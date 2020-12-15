Naijatastic – The Nigerian Entertainment Website for Artistes and Music Promotion

Traditional music distribution channels and labels are known to derail talented music artists from breaking through hence making their music readily unavailable to fans. Consequently, they impose rules, influence releases, and limit overall growth of their artistes. Through our large fan base and availability on the website,Android and iOS,the Naijatastic mission ishelping independent Nigerian artists to easily and cheaply showcase their creativity, grow a large fan base and maintain their popularity.

Born in 2017, Naijatastic is coined from two words; Naija, the slang word for Nigerian or Nigeria and –tastic that usually forms adjectives denoting an extremely good example. As a digital entertainment platform, Naijatastic showcases and explores extreme trends in Nigerian Music, DJ Mixes, Podcasts, Soundtracks, and Radio Shows for listeners, artists, curators, and brands. With the vast online fan base it enjoys, Naijatastic prides in allowing Nigerian music creators and listeners to convene in promoting awareness and maintaining the exposure to Nigerian audio contents both in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Using our advanced statistics, our platform enables artists to measure their popularity in tracking their growth in the industry. Our listeners have a chance to explore new Nigerian artists and engage with them, share new Nigerian music with friends on social media, create and organize favourite music playlists free of charge on our platform and stay updated with entertainment stories and editorials through the “DISCOVER” publication on our platform.

In promoting and maintaining the Afro culture, Naijatastic also spearheads protection of the creator’s copyright by working closely in employing regular automated content identification scanning to make sure only eligible content is uploaded to this platform. Personal privacy is taken seriously and the information is mainly used to personalize your experience and improving the platform for a better service. We think it is a beautiful thing when career and passion come together to celebrate culture. Welcome and join us in this noble course at Naijatastic.com.

Website – https://naijatastic.com

Facebook – https://facebook.com/naijatastic

Twitter – https://twitter.com/naijatastic

Instagram – https://instagram.com/naijatastic

