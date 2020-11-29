Kaduna records 44 deaths during COVID-19 pandemic, says Commissioner

The Ministry of Health, Kaduna has said the state records 44 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the globe since the begining of the year.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni during a one day workshop for stakeholders on COVID-19 response and harmanisation of 2021 draft budget for health sector held at Asia pyramid Kaduna at the weekend.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Muhammad Mahmud Shuaibu, the commissioner also said that more testing centres are created across the state to curtail with the situation.

She said COVID-19 is real that’s why the state government has put in measures to to ensure that all the protocols are observed in public and private places, saying a committe is in place to monitor compliance.

According to her, since the outbreak of the disease the state has recorded 44 deaths, saying, ‘we tried to safe their lives but unfortunately they gave up.

On the second wave of the disease, she said they are working hard to create awareness and to ensure strict compliance.

Also speaking,the Chairman, Evidence Sub-committee of Kaduna State Maternal Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM), Abdulrahman Mikail, disclosed that a total of 23 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) have so far been renovated and upgraded in kaduna State in response to covid-19 pandemic

He listed that 8 PHC had been renovated and upgraded in Northern Kaduna, while 7 had been renovated and upgraded in Kaduna Central and 8 in Southern Kaduna respectively.

He however said, the PHC facilities have inadequate Personal Protective Equipments(PPEs), despite their closeness to the people which can make responding easy.

The KADMAM reports showed that 50% of facilities in the state recorded inadequate PPEs, while 30 per cent health workers doesn’t even have the personal equipment, he declared.

The one day workshop attracted stakeholders like traditional rulers, religious rulers, health journalists, development partners, NGOs, civil society, as well as government officials from the ministry.

