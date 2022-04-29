Kaduna guber: Senator Uba Sani picks APC nomination forms

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has obtained the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued by his Media office and made available to the Saturday Tribune on Friday.

The Senator who was accompanied by top party chieftains from Kaduna state, key political associates, friends, well wishers and teams of enthusiastic supporters said he was elated with the kind of support he witnessed.

In a brief remarks, the lawmaker said, “We were warmly received at the APC Secretariat by the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Mohammed Argungu,”

He also reiterated his resolve to sustain and build on the legacies of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, whom he described as innovative and resourceful man.

Sani maintained that Elrufai has redefined governance through his unrivalled infrastructural and human capital development in Kaduna State.





“My profound appreciation goes to the top chieftains of our party, political associates, friends and well-wishers for sparing time to accompany me to collect the forms,”

He therefore called on citizens of Kaduna State to join in the “journey of consolidation and continuity.”