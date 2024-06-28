The Kaduna State government, in a clear demonstration of its commitment to women’s economic empowerment, has launched the domestication of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy.

To this end, the government has also approved a substantial N4.5bn as a special intervention for 15,000 households in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, disclosed this at a one-day citizens’ engagement workshop organised by the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) to support the domestication of national policy in the state.

She disclosed that the state is determined to invest in women and girls through various interventions in economic development, education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.

While commending the Development Research and Projects Centre for supporting the state in domesticating the policy, she assured that Kaduna State would be a pacesetter in promoting, developing, and uplifting the standard of living of women in the state.

‘I want to assure you that so far, so good in the areas of social intervention, cash transfers, skills acquisition, education, and social development, adding that launching the policy will enable more investment and inclusion in the state.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Development Research and Projects Centre, Dr Judith-Ann Walker, represented by the Director of Partnerships and Communications, Malam Hassan Aliyu Karofi, disclosed that the rationale behind the support for the state is to support inclusion, adding that 24 more states have been earmarked to be supported to domesticate the policy.

He said that Nigeria stands to earn over $2.5 billion in investment and economic growth when the policy is domesticated and implemented by the sub-nationals, adding that with over 50% of citizens being women, Kaduna State stands to benefit from the immense economic opportunities drivable by empowered women.

In her presentation at the workshop, the Gender Lead at the Albright Stonebridge Group, Mrs Rimicit Aboki, challenged the subnational governments to explore the value inherent in domesticating and implementing the policy to unlock the potential of women’s economic empowerment.

The World Bank representative at the workshop, Mr Musa Yusuf, commended the Kaduna state government for embracing the policy while assuring that the Bank will provide technical assistance to the state to support the domestication of the policy for the benefit of the citizens.

The workshop brought representatives from civil society, traditional and religious groups, women-led organisations, the private sector, and ministries, departments, and parastatals in Kaduna State.

