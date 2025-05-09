Kaduna community mourns passing of 110-year-old matriarch, Mama

The community of Randa, Ninzo Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State is mourning the passing of a beloved grandmother, Mama, who died at the age of 110.

The National President of the Randa Community Development Association, Mr Samson Habu Kinu, has extended his deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Haruna Amuziku and the entire Randa community over the loss of their cherished mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.

The Randa president expressed sadness over Mama’s passing, which occurred on Monday, and announced that she will be laid to rest on Saturday, 10th May 2025, at Randa Community, Ninzo Chiefdom, in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“I, RCDA National President, Mr Samson Habu Kinu, join other individuals of goodwill, the immediate family, and the Randa community in mourning the death of Mama.

“Mama died at the age of 110, proof that she lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation. Her journey serves as a lesson and a stark reminder that people can live long if they lead good lives.”

Mr Kinu urged everyone to take solace in the fact that Mama’s life was well-spent, as she built and mentored future generations.

“Now that Mama is gone, may we use this period of mourning to reflect on the many lives she touched during her lifetime and uphold the ideals and values that were so dear to her heart,” he prayed.

He expressed regret that he would not be able to attend Mama’s burial due to a pressing official assignment but assured the family that his thoughts and prayers are with them.

“I regret that I will not be able to attend Mama’s burial, which will take place on Saturday, due to a pressing official assignment. I want to let Mama’s immediate family know that my heart and prayers are with them during these difficult times, as we all mourn the departure of our beloved mother and grandmother,” the Randa community president said.

