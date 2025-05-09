ECOWAS health data remains below global averages despite decades of efforts- Minister

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has expressed concern that, despite several decades of effort, health data in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region remains below global averages.

He made this remark at the 26th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Assembly of Health Ministers, held in Praia, Cape Verde.

According to Dr Salako, excessive maternal and child mortality persists, and equitable access to essential healthcare continues to elude the region.

He emphasised the need for renewed commitment to an integrated, community-driven strategy, with primary healthcare as its foundation.

The Minister highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to revitalise primary healthcare, including the upgrading of primary health centres and the training of frontline health workers. He also referenced the country’s initiative to promote local manufacturing within the health sector and reduce reliance on imports.

Dr Salako called for collective action and collaboration to tackle the region’s health challenges.

He urged the assembly to deliberate with open minds and shared purpose, to question assumptions, and to explore innovations in reaffirming the collective vision for a healthier West Africa.

The Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the ECOWAS Vision 2050, particularly with regard to health-related objectives.

He underscored the importance of political will in driving health reforms, as well as the need for bold decision-making and steadfast implementation.

The assembly provided a platform for health ministers and stakeholders to share best practices, learn from one another, and develop strategies to improve health outcomes across the region.

The meeting was seen as an opportunity for countries to strengthen their health systems and promote regional health solidarity.

The theme of the assembly, “Community Health Principles and Standards”, resonated with the current global health landscape, in which community engagement and participation are increasingly recognised as critical components of effective health systems.

The meeting was expected to yield concrete recommendations and actions to improve health outcomes in the ECOWAS region.

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) was commended for its efforts to develop regional health systems and to strengthen health security and integration agendas.

The organisation continues to play a crucial role in promoting health cooperation and collaboration among member states.

