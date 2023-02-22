Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General TA Lagbaja has assured corps members who will be participating in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections as ad-hoc staff of maximum security and safety.

The Major General gave the assurance when the Director NYSC North West Area Office (NWAO) Kaduna, Mr Amusan OJ paid him a courtesy call in his office on Tuesday 21st February, 2023.

General Lagbaja, while responding to the appeal of the Director , explained that the security of corps members as well as other people who will be involved in the elections either as voters or workers is uppermost to the military and other security agencies.

He commended the NYSC for what the institution has been doing towards nation’s development. He specifically commended the NYSC for posting corps members to assist in running their schools and health facilities.

General Lagbaja allayed fears corps members might have been entertaining in the build to the elections, saying that there was nothing to worry about as long they carry out their duties as expected.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director thanked the GOC for receiving him and his team in audience in spite of his tight schedule. He stated that the purpose of his visit to the 1 Division was to familiarize himself with relevant stakeholders in the operations of the Scheme in the zone.

Mr Amusan commended the several efforts of the Division in the deployment of personnel during orientation courses and provision of intervention at critical times for corps members.

He appealed to the GOC for the continued hand of fellowship for the Scheme especially safety and security of corps members before during and after the upcoming 2023 General Elections.

In the entourage of the Director, were Mr Rabi’u Aminu, Deputy Director HRT, Mrs Kolawole Kikelomo Deputy Director and Mr Ishaya Zacharia Assitant Director, Staff welfare.