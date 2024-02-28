Former Kaduna State lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has commended the Nigerian military and the service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for riding the dangerous spots along the Kaduna/Abuja highway of kidnapping and killings.

It be recalled that the highway, few months back, was a terrific hotspot of mindless kidnapping and killings due to lack of adequate military checkpoints.

But while commenting on the state of security on the highway via his verified X handle on Wednesday, after driving through it recently, the lawmaker was full of praise for the Nigerian military, which he says, has restored efficient security checkpoints to the once troubled area.

He said: “Yesterday, the Railways sold tickets but suspended services because of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protests. I mustered courage and drove from Kaduna to Abuja. I found out that all the dangerous spots where terrorists lay siege are now dominated by the presence of well-armed soldiers with armoured vehicles.

“I was able to stop by a few villages and ask the opinions of the locals on the security situation, they confirmed that things are far better now and they feel safer.

“This was the road where cases of kidnappings and killings occurred on a daily basis in the past. Kudos to the Military, the CDS and other Service chiefs, the NSA, and other security agencies keeping vigil. However, when the train resumes na train I go still de use,” the ex-lawmaker posted.